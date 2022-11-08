Read full article on original website
No. 10 VB Falls in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team fell on Saturday afternoon to TCU, 3-1, in Schollmaier Arena. The Bears (21-5, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) were overtaken by the Horned Frogs (13-10, 8-5 Big 12) in four sets, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-10. BU leads the all-time series over the Frogs, 22-8, with a 9-6 record in Fort Worth.
No. 10 VB Travels to TCU
WACO, Texas – The No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team is ready to face TCU on Saturday in Schollmaier Arena, with first serve set for 2 p.m. in Fort Worth. The Bears (21-4, 10-2 Big 12 Conference) take on the Horned Frogs (12-10, 7-5 Big 12) for the second time on the season, this time in Fort Worth.
EQ Welcomes Nine in 2023 Class
WACO, Texas – Baylor equestrian head coach Casie Maxwell announced the signings of nine student-athletes in the class of 2023 on Friday. The incoming Bears represent seven different states, with two joining the Jumping Seat side and seven joining the Western side. All nine in the class will come to Waco in the fall of 2023.
WGOLF Adds a Pair in the Fall Signing Window
WACO, Texas – Baylor women's golf signed Yoonjeong Huh and Hannah Herbel during the first day of the fall signing period, as announced by head coach Jay Goble on Friday. Huh, who goes by Amy, and Herbel bring decorated amateur careers to Waco, and Goble is excited to add them to the roster.
