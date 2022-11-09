Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Miller Declared Winner As Tulsa District 5 Results Set To Be Certified; Arthrell Plans Irregularity Complaint
Election Board officials have tabulated in-person provisional ballots cast in the 2022 District 5 City Council race and the results show candidate Grant Miller leading by 27 votes. The votes will be certified at 5 p.m. on Friday with Miller declared the winner, but opposing candidate Mykey Arthrell has filed...
news9.com
Court Hearing Set Regarding Results Of Tulsa City Council Race
In Tulsa’s City Council District 5, the winner of the election has asked for a recount, and the loser wants a hearing on irregularities that include some voters not getting a ballot. The Tulsa County Election Board counted provisional ballots Friday, which added some votes beyond what was tallied...
news9.com
Tulsa's District 5 City Councilor Plans To File Irregularity Complaint After Some Voters Denied Ballots
The Tulsa County District Attorney will decide whether three poll workers could face criminal charges after a voting investigation at an east Tulsa precinct. The county election board said about 30 people did not receive a ballot to vote for a city council race. The incumbent hopes a judge will...
news9.com
23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall
The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
news9.com
Stretch Of Highway 51 To Be Named After Late Oklahoma State Booster T. Boone Pickens
A highway will be named after late Oklahoma State booster T. Boone Pickens on Friday. The ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater. State lawmakers designated a stretch of Highway 51 in his honor earlier this year during a legislative session.
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
news9.com
Federal Jury Convicts Muskogee Man For Setting Porter Dollar General On Fire
A federal jury has convicted a Muskogee man of arson for setting a fire inside of a Porter Dollar General where he was working. According to federal prosecutors, the building suffered at least $1 million in damage. Prosecutors say Daniel Moon was a disgruntled employee. Surveillance video from the store...
news9.com
Watch: Goo Goo Dolls Bassist Robby Takac Discusses The Group's Upcoming Tulsa Show
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Green Country this weekend. Bassist Robby Takac joined the News On 6 team virtually on Friday morning to talk about the upcoming show at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
news9.com
Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water
The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
news9.com
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Recognizes Local Businesses
The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says the city keeps booming and the future looks bright. The more Broken Arrow grows, the better it is for people who live here. They’ll have more shops to visit and more places to go. Steve Easley was given an award at Thursday's...
news9.com
Traditional Stromboli
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Mike Bausch from Andolini's who is showing how to make a stromboli.
news9.com
Holland Hall Teacher Named Finalist For Chinese Language Teaching Award
A Holland Hall teacher has been named a finalist for an award honoring teachers who teach the Chinese language in the Midwest. Dr. Alpha Edens is one of only five finalists for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award in the country. "That really means a lot to me,” said Edens....
news9.com
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old
A Tulsa man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument. On December 22 last year, Christian Harrison and the victim's older brother got into an argument at Parkview Terrace apartments. The brother left and came back with his 13-year-old brother and another teenager to continue...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
news9.com
City Of Bartlesville Applies For ARPA Grant To Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant
The City of Bartlesville has put in an application for an American Rescue Plan Act grant to help fund the city's wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The city, if approved, would receive $2 million towards the expansion and refresh of the plant. The total cost for the project will run about $55 million.
news9.com
TCC Offers Free Physical Therapy By Training Students
A group of college students training to be physical therapists are getting a chance to use their skills before they graduate. Medical costs can be a huge expense for many families. That's why Tulsa Community College is offering free physical therapy services for people in the Tulsa area who need help.
Comments / 1