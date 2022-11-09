ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Court Hearing Set Regarding Results Of Tulsa City Council Race

In Tulsa’s City Council District 5, the winner of the election has asked for a recount, and the loser wants a hearing on irregularities that include some voters not getting a ballot. The Tulsa County Election Board counted provisional ballots Friday, which added some votes beyond what was tallied...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain

Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
TULSA, OK
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
TULSA, OK
Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water

The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
BEGGS, OK
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Recognizes Local Businesses

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says the city keeps booming and the future looks bright. The more Broken Arrow grows, the better it is for people who live here. They’ll have more shops to visit and more places to go. Steve Easley was given an award at Thursday's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Traditional Stromboli

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Mike Bausch from Andolini's who is showing how to make a stromboli.
TULSA, OK
Holland Hall Teacher Named Finalist For Chinese Language Teaching Award

A Holland Hall teacher has been named a finalist for an award honoring teachers who teach the Chinese language in the Midwest. Dr. Alpha Edens is one of only five finalists for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award in the country. "That really means a lot to me,” said Edens....
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old

A Tulsa man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument. On December 22 last year, Christian Harrison and the victim's older brother got into an argument at Parkview Terrace apartments. The brother left and came back with his 13-year-old brother and another teenager to continue...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies

One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
TULSA, OK
TCC Offers Free Physical Therapy By Training Students

A group of college students training to be physical therapists are getting a chance to use their skills before they graduate. Medical costs can be a huge expense for many families. That's why Tulsa Community College is offering free physical therapy services for people in the Tulsa area who need help.
TULSA, OK

