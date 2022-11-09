ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska voters back higher minimum wage, voter ID measures

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPQ49_0j4JOv8b00

Nebraska voters on Tuesday decided to significantly raise the state’s minimum wage over the next several years and require voters to provide government identification at polling places.

The wage measure will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. The first increase would come in January when the minimum wage would go up to $10.50. Eight years ago, Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved increasing the minimum wage to its current level.

In approving the pay measure, voters went against Gov. Pete Ricketts and some business groups who argued that wage levels should be determined by the market, not state law.

Supporters of the wage increase estimated that 150,000 Nebraska workers could wind up with bigger paychecks, but given that the state has one of the lowest unemployment rates and employers have had difficulty finding enough workers, many companies may already be paying more than the minimum wage.

Both the pay measure and the one to require voter ID got onto the ballot as a result of signature-gathering campaigns . But voters didn’t have a chance this year to vote on a proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska because advocates failed to gather enough signatures.

Ricketts’ mother, Marlene Ricketts, was the main financial backer of the voter ID initiative after the GOP-controlled Legislature failed to pass such a measure in recent years. As a result of Tuesday’s vote, the state constitution will be amended to require people to show a government-issued photo identification when they vote. Lawmakers will work out the details of that requirement once they reconvene next year.

Nebraska has no history of widespread voter fraud, but supporters of the voter ID requirement said the law is needed to prevent possible future problems. Similar measures have been approved in a number of Republican-controlled states nationwide. Democrats argue that such voter ID laws are meant to discourage voter turnout by minorities and others who are less likely to have appropriate ID and tend to vote for Democrats.

Voters also supported a ballot measure that will help airports across the state attract more airlines and persuade existing airlines to offer new routes.

The Legislature unanimously placed the airport measure on the ballot. It will allow organizations that operate airports to use airport revenue to encourage more commercial plane service by offering to guarantee a minimum amount of revenue to an airline during the first few months of new service at an airport.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes

All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska organization raises alarm over worsening foster care crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. CEDARS, a Nebraska nonprofit working with families and kids in foster care, said that for the last six years, it’s seen a constant increase in the number of kids in need of a family.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy