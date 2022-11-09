ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
yourerie

Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County

Veterans honored in ceremony at Erie County Courthouse. Veterans honored in ceremony at Erie County Courthouse. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment …. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment building. Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10. Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10. Local knitting, crocheting group...
erienewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl Which Lead to a Death

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a death. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 30-year old Garson Butcher admitted before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr. that he distributed fentanyl that caused a death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Burglar Who Ransacked Sugarcreek Residence

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported burglary in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Police say the complainant...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding

SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
SUGAR GROVE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in Click it or Ticket

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up as part of Click it or Ticket. The initiative runs Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It's aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people. Children whose parents or caregivers buckle up are much more likely to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
