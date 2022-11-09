SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Last year, climate activists who focus on disability rights scored a major victory at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP. They gained official status as a caucus recognized by the U.N. Secretariat, the conference organizer. They say it was the culmination of years of effort to be officially included in the proceedings. Here’s what that means for this week and beyond. COP27 CONFERENCE Members of the caucus will have more access to the conference organizer, making it easier to connect with other attendees including country delegates, negotiators, and disability rights organizations. Someone from the caucus may have the chance to address conference attendees at the closing plenary about disability inclusion. People will also have an official space to gather. This year there have been two changes to make the venue more accessible to people with disabilities, according to Kera Sherwood-O’Regan, an Indigenous and disabled climate activist from New Zealand. People with mobility issues or chronic pain may enter the conference via a separate line, so they don’t have to wait as long, and there are more ramps into buildings and onto some of the stages.

