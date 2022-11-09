Read full article on original website
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
Midway through UN climate talks, Egypt pushes to bridge gaps
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations’ climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said...
A meltdown in Haiti is testing Biden’s diplomatic mojo
Other countries have helped the United States on crises from Afghanistan to Ukraine. But they’re leery of intervening in Haiti.
Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attended a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday. It was the...
Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
Biden under pressure to address Egyptian rights abuses at COP27
Human rights activists worry that Egypt’s government will use the COP27 United Nations climate summit in the country to launder its human rights record, and are calling on President Biden to use his appearance there to press Cairo to release political prisoners. “It’s very clear that the Egyptian Government has sought out a COP27 posting…
BBC
Rajiv Gandhi murder: India court orders release of convicts
The Indian Supreme Court has ordered the release of six people convicted for the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The order came after two convicts - S Nalini and RP Ravichandran - sought premature release from prison. They filed their petition after the top court freed AG...
US News and World Report
UK Delays Northern Ireland Election in Hope of Progress in EU Talks
LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday pushed back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland until at least March to provide space for progress in talks between London and Brussels on post-Brexit trade rules governing the region. Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government...
TikTok Creators Sentenced to 20 Lashes For Video Mocking Nigerian Politician
Human rights groups have condemned two TikTok creators in Nigeria being sentenced to be flogged and fined for mocking a prominent politician. Mubarak Muhammad – who goes by the alias Uniquepikin – and Nazifi Muhammad were told they would be lashed 20 times and fined 10,000 naira (around £17) for a skit criticising Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of the northern state of Kano.
People with disabilities raise voices at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Last year, climate activists who focus on disability rights scored a major victory at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP. They gained official status as a caucus recognized by the U.N. Secretariat, the conference organizer. They say it was the culmination of years of effort to be officially included in the proceedings. Here’s what that means for this week and beyond. COP27 CONFERENCE Members of the caucus will have more access to the conference organizer, making it easier to connect with other attendees including country delegates, negotiators, and disability rights organizations. Someone from the caucus may have the chance to address conference attendees at the closing plenary about disability inclusion. People will also have an official space to gather. This year there have been two changes to make the venue more accessible to people with disabilities, according to Kera Sherwood-O’Regan, an Indigenous and disabled climate activist from New Zealand. People with mobility issues or chronic pain may enter the conference via a separate line, so they don’t have to wait as long, and there are more ramps into buildings and onto some of the stages.
