BBC
Ollie Devoto: Exeter Chiefs' England centre on course for new year return
Exeter Chiefs centre Ollie Devoto is on course to return to fitness in the new year, according to boss Rob Baxter. The 29-year-old, who has won two England caps, has been out since January and has undergone surgery on each of his hips. "He's on his feet and moving around,"...
Jürgen Klopp ‘committed’ to Liverpool no matter the owner but plays down sale
Jürgen Klopp has pledged his commitment to Liverpool regardless of who owns the club but has claimed Fenway Sports Group are seeking fresh investment rather than a complete sale. The Liverpool owner’s decision to enlist two major investment banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to oversee a sales presentation...
NME
Razorlight announce new ‘Best Of’ 2023 UK tour dates
Razorlight have announced details of a 2023 UK tour – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
BBC
Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached. More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in...
