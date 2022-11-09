Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
Here is where you can find results for Lincoln County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022.Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Lincoln County General Election – November 2022
- Registered voters: 22,869
- Ballots cast: 9,262
- Voter turnout: 40.50%
City of Fayetteville
Fayetteville Mayor
Mayor, Donna Hartman, 893 , Michael T. Whisenant, 706, Jamie Tipton (Write-in), 33; Not assigned, 8
Fayetteville Alderman (Voting for three)
Alderman, Jeff Alder, 696; Tony R. Brown, 666; Joseph Faulkner, 671; Richard Wayne Howell, 506; Shinar Hurd-Smith, 256; Jacob Painter, 795 ; Dorothy Small, 752 ; Write-in, 12
Fayetteville School Board (Unopposed)
School Board, Mark A. Clark, 1210; Shawnta Fulton, 1021; Jennifer Murdock, 1070; Write-in, 39
City of Ardmore
Ardmore Mayor
Mayor, Wayne Harvell, 23; Mike Magnusson, 30; Jonathan Lee Peters, 14; Write-in, 0
Ardmore Alderman (voting for three)
Alderman, Jason Sherman, 51; Spencer N. Smith, 52; Joe Stagner, 49; Write-in, 8
State and Federal Offices
Tennessee Governor
Governor, Bill Lee, 7450; ; Jason Brantley Martin, 1406; Constance M. Every, 38; John Gentry, 134; Basil Marceaux, 9; Charles Van Morgan, 7; Alfred O’Neil, 6; Deborah Rouse, 30; Michael E. Scantland, 2; Rick Tyler, 15; Write-in, 16
United States House of Representatives District 4
House of Representatives District 4, Scott DesJarlais, 7356; Wayne Steele, 1388; Clyde Benson, 81; Tharon Chandler, 24; David Leighton Jones, 33; Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer, 15; Mike Winton, 53; Write-in, 7
Tennessee House of Representatives District 62
House of Representatives District 62, Pat Marsh, 3309; Write-in, 110
Tennessee House Representatives District 70
House of Representatives District 70, Clay Doggett, 3493; Write-in, 83
Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1
- 5906 – Yes
- 1834 – No
Amendment 2
- 5859 – Yes
- 1985 – No
Amendment 3
- 5952 – Yes
- 2002 – No
Amendment 4
- 5297 – Yes
- 2645 – No
To see how Tennesseans voted across the state regarding the amendments, click here.
For a list of election results across Alabama as News 19 receives them, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0