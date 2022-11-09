ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Delnicki wins battle against 2 Council members to retain 14th House seat

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Republican Rep. Tom Delnicki.

SOUTH WINDSOR — Tom Delnicki continues to hold his 14th House District seat after successfully battling off two Town Council members in a three-way race.

Unofficial numbers Tuesday night, had Delnicki receiving 5,208 votes, while his Democratic challenger, Erica Evans received 4,714 and United Community Party candidate Marek Kozikowski received 270 votes.

The district lies entirely within South Windsor. Evans and Kozikowski are both Town Council members.

