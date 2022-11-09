CMA AWARDS: Everything You Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's 56th annual Country Music Association Awards.

The show, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning , airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Lainey Wilson leads the list with six nominations, including the coveted Female Vocalist and Album of the Year categories. Ashley McBryde , Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton follow with five nods each. Chris notched another nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category while Morgan Wallen finds himself in that category for the first time. In addition, actress Blake Lively received a Video of the Year nod for her work on Taylor Swift 's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

LoCash

Maddie and Tae

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila and Therapy – Old Dominion

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney )

(featuring ) “Never Wantd to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryade

and “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

(award goes to songwriters)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

and “Sand in My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy

with and “If I Didn't Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

and “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

(featuring “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson )

(with ) “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” ( Taylo r’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton )

r’s Version) (From The Vault) – (featuring ) “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi )

(featuring ) “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson )

(with ) “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

and “'Til You Can't” – Cody Johnson

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor , Fiddle

, Fiddle Paul Franklin , Steel guitar

, Steel guitar Brent Mason , Guitar

, Guitar Ilya Toshinskiy , Banjo

, Banjo Derek Wells , Guitar

Everyone loves seeing the winners, but we also love the performances. Here's what to expect:

Luke Bryan - "Country On"

- "Country On" Luke Combs - "The Kind of Love We Make"

- "The Kind of Love We Make" Cody Johnson - "Til You Can't"

- "Til You Can't" Miranda Lambert - "Geraldene"

- "Geraldene" Reba McEntire - Special Performance

- Special Performance Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta"

- "Dear Miss Loretta" Cole Swindell - "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

- "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

- "Hate My Heart" Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Collaborations and Tributes:

Loretta Lynn Tribute - Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire

- , and Alan Jackson Tribute - Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson

- and Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson - "You're Drunk, Go Home"

and - "You're Drunk, Go Home" Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty - "It's Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)"

with "It's Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)" Hardy and Lainey Wilson - "Wait in the Truck"

and - "Wait in the Truck" Elle King and The Black Keys - "Great Balls of Fire"

"Great Balls of Fire" Ashley McBryde , Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack , Pillbox Patti and John Osborne - "When Will I Be Loved"

, , and - "When Will I Be Loved" Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

and - "Where We Started" Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless - "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive"

and - "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" Zac Brown Band , Jimmie Allen , Marcus King - "Out in the Middle"

And here's a full list of presenters.