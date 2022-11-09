Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the commodity price is closing below the support of its rising channel on the hourly time frame. Technical indicators, however, suggest that the uptrend could resume. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 10, 2022
EUR/JPY is slightly lower today as the market monitors the midterm election results and U.S CPI data. The pair might continue the bearish movement toward the trendline where traders will wait for a bullish reaction. When the pair make a bullish reaction, traders could enter long positions with 148.50 – 151.50 as the upward target.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Gold tops $1,700 an ounce; silver settles at highest since June
Gold futures topped $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday for the first time in about a month, while silver prices marked their highest price settlement since June, with both precious metals buoyed by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Investors also awaited October U.S. consumer price inflation data...
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
Asian stock markets have surged after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 9, 2022
Natural gas appears to be finding support at the area of interest around the $5.600 level and the rising trend line on the hourly time frame. The commodity price might set its sights higher at the Fibonacci extension levels next. The 38.2% extension is at $6.309, then the 50% level...
Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low
Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
Gold price soars on short covering, bargain hunting, crypto rumors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are sharply up, with gold hitting a four-week high and...
Avalanche Token Price Analysis: AVAX token price is trading at the demand zone, as it forms a bearish chart pattern, should investors worry, or is it just a trap?
The AVAX token price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after the strong bearish rally in the past week. The token price is forming a descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AVAX/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0007893...
Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
Gold prices holding above $1,750 as UofM consumer sentiment falls to 54.7
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains above $1,750 an ounce as consumer pessimism rises sharply in November and inflation expectations remain persistently high, according to the latest report from the University of Michigan. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its...
OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Decision to Slash Oil Output, IEA Says
The head of the International Energy Agency slammed last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it’ll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession. “The recent decision of OPEC+ to cut the production by 2 million barrels a day was definitely not helpful,” IEA...
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
Follow-through price gains in gold as bulls gain technical power
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in early U.S. trading Friday and hit a 2.5-month high, while...
US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update
U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
