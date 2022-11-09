ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 9, 2022

WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the commodity price is closing below the support of its rising channel on the hourly time frame. Technical indicators, however, suggest that the uptrend could resume. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 10, 2022

EUR/JPY is slightly lower today as the market monitors the midterm election results and U.S CPI data. The pair might continue the bearish movement toward the trendline where traders will wait for a bullish reaction. When the pair make a bullish reaction, traders could enter long positions with 148.50 – 151.50 as the upward target.
kitco.com

Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
msn.com

Gold tops $1,700 an ounce; silver settles at highest since June

Gold futures topped $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday for the first time in about a month, while silver prices marked their highest price settlement since June, with both precious metals buoyed by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Investors also awaited October U.S. consumer price inflation data...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low

Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
kitco.com

Gold price soars on short covering, bargain hunting, crypto rumors

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are sharply up, with gold hitting a four-week high and...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,750 as UofM consumer sentiment falls to 54.7

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains above $1,750 an ounce as consumer pessimism rises sharply in November and inflation expectations remain persistently high, according to the latest report from the University of Michigan. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its...
MICHIGAN STATE
energynow.ca

OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Decision to Slash Oil Output, IEA Says

The head of the International Energy Agency slammed last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it’ll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession. “The recent decision of OPEC+ to cut the production by 2 million barrels a day was definitely not helpful,” IEA...
kitco.com

Follow-through price gains in gold as bulls gain technical power

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in early U.S. trading Friday and hit a 2.5-month high, while...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
ARIZONA STATE
