WKBW-TV
Winter Storm Watch for most of WNY into the weekend
Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Winter Storm Watch for Southern Erie County from 7pm Wednesday through...
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm Watch in effect for a portion of WNY including the metro area beginning Thursday evening
Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming county from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Winter Weather Advisory for Potter and McKean county in Pennsylvania from Tuesday...
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm WATCH issued for parts of WNY Wednesday through Sunday
Winter Storm WATCH for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Winter Storm Watch for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Thursday. We're watching the weather for the end of the week. A blast of cold air is expected to cross Lake Erie starting...
WKBW-TV
Tributes marking six months since mass Tops shootings
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A somber day Monday in the Queen City as the community honors the memory of those who died in the Tops mass shooting that happened exactly six months ago. It was May 14 when a gunman shot 13 people, killing ten. Quiet tributes were held...
WKBW-TV
Catholic Health Hosting On The Spot Hiring Event
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is hosting a four day on the spot hiring event for registered nurses and graduate nurses. The event kicks off on Monday at 11a.m. at Mount St. Mary Hospital (5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY), and runs until 5 p.m. Details for the rest...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
WKBW-TV
Local Business Spotlight – JNR Salon and Day Spa
Today we are highlighting a local business and we are joined by the owner of JNR Salon and Day Spa, Jennifer Robertson. Jennifer created a line of salon products and is here to tell us more about it. She shares with us that her product line came out just last...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Start Up Week
Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.
WKBW-TV
SAT/ACT scores are no longer an application requirement for Canisius College
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can probably remeber the feeling of sweaty palms anda racing heart. When it comes to standarized tests students say the pressure is getting worse. "Oh my God," said Julian Reynoso, Sophomore at Canisius College. "I'm like a month away from getting into college and I got to worry about this test that I haven't taken."
