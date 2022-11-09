Read full article on original website
GOP gains seats locally, Dems avert ‘red wave’ nationally
While New Yorkers voted Democrat Kathy Hochul as the first woman elected governor, Republicans scored big in races throughout Suffolk County. Due to September’s cyberattack, results for local races were delayed on Tuesday night as Suffolk County election workers struggled to upload votes. After technical problems, election workers delivered...
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Mini 'red wave' hits Long Island
FREEPORT, N.Y. - While a red wave didn't necessarily carry the nation in the 2022 midterm elections, an unlikely battleground on Long Island will turn all four seats in the U.S. House red. Republican George Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in Long Island's 3rd Congressional District for the seat held...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
nystateofpolitics.com
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
Recent hack of government computers impacting elections in Suffolk County
FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but...
sheltonherald.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
Herald Community Newspapers
Updated election night results from around Nassau County
It's election night across the country as hundreds of thousands of voters take to the polls to choose who will represent them on the local, state and national level beginning next year. There are a number of races taking place right here in Nassau County as well. Check back here...
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Suffolk election results to be posted on state's Board of Elections site due to countywide cyberattack
Polls closed at 9 p.m. and Suffolk police securely transported memory cards from each county voting machine to the county Board of Elections.
Herald Community Newspapers
Herald Community Newspapers
Griffin, Curran race still too close to call
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Heavy Turnout at Local Polling Sites
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victory Tuesday Read More ...
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
therealdeal.com
longisland.com
greenwichsentinel.com
Statement from state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello
“To the people of Greenwich and Stamford in the 149th,. This morning, I called my opponent, gave her my congratulations, and wished her all my best in representing the 149th. It has been an honor working for you, guided by my oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the state...
