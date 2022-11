Democratic candidate for the 60th House District, Jane Garibay.

Incumbent Democrat Jane Garibay was re-elected to the 60th House District on Tuesday, taking nearly 70% of the votes in Windsor in her win over Republican Lenworth Walker.

Unofficial results from Windsor and Windsor Locks show Garibay bested Walker by a total of 6,157 to 3,286 votes.

Garibay, who lives in Windsor and has represented the 60th district since 2018, was “ecstatic” Tuesday night.