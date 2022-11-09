Read full article on original website
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Cops, Kids, and Toys kicks off in Ithaca, Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations for Cops, Kids, and Toys are being accepted in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department is collecting new toys to be distributed to financially disadvantaged children in Tompkins County, a program that started in the early 1980’s by Ithaca Police officers. Collection bins are located at the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca City Hall. Donations will be accepted through December 1st. There are additional locations and participating organizations, as well as an option for monetary donation. You can also apply to receive gifts, if you qualify.
Housing is a ‘huge issue’ in Tioga County, officials say
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are working to help the homeless. They say housing is a “huge issue” in the county. The Department of Social Services recently hired four people to help. Officials plan to visit places outside of shelters to get a true count...
Ithaca City Attorney says labor negotiations ‘take two to tango’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s City Attorney is responding after recent complaints about labor negotiations. Ari Lavine says pay bumps for the Department of Public Works were discussed in good faith. He says DPW leadership turned down a 13 percent raise. He adds negotiations “take two to tango.”...
City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
TCAT to run buses on Veterans’ Day
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will have buses running tomorrow, which is Veterans’ Day. The schedule remains reduced, so tomorrow TCAT buses will operate under the same schedule changes they’ve been running for the past few weeks. Found out more about route changes and service reductions at TCATBus.com.
Lewis: Ithaca’s city manager will make government more efficient
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Ithaca Common Council began Wednesday evening with the first public comments from Acting Mayor Laura Lewis on Tuesday’s passage of the city manager referendum. Leaders will spend much of 2023 searching for Ithaca’s first city manager, with that person...
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
