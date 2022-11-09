Read full article on original website
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year
This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
cleveland19.com
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
Tower City welcomes 5 new shops, restaurants
Tower City Center is welcoming five new shops and restaurants now through 2023!
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
Parallax in Tremont is Now Closed, and May or May Not Reopen
Owner Zack Bruell blames staffing issues, former GM says Bruell neglected the restaurant
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heritage Medal to honor Maltz, Johnson, Southgate
The Cleveland Heritage Medal will honor its three 2022 recipients with a dinner and program Nov. 17 at the Cleveland City Hall Rotunda in downtown Cleveland. This year’s honorees are Milton Maltz, founder of Malrite Communications Group and co-founder of the Maltz Museum; Cuyahoga Community College Emeritus President Alex Johnson; and retired social worker and Cleveland-area activist Joan Southgate.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West Side
After a morning full of doom-scrolling and trying to write, I was hungry. For my late lunch, I decided to hit up Al & B's Barbeque, a joint on the west side of Cleveland. Though Al & B's has a modest exterior, the place serves food that is hand-licking good.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show coming to Akron
Calling all parents of young children. Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show is coming to Akron this holiday season.
edsman.net
Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland
I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy
When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
