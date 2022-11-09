Read full article on original website
A Florida tenure review regulation for university professors advances; it includes a “Stop WOKE” provision
State higher education officials on Wednesday gave initial approval to a proposal that would tie a tenure-review regulation for university professors to a controversial new law designed to restrict the way certain race-related concepts can be taught. The tenure-review proposal is part of a new state law approved by the...
Hurricane Nicole brings power outages and erosion to Florida
TALLAHASSEE — After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less “significant” than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that Nicole, which made landfall...
Tampa Bay Tour de Clay – December 10 & 11, 2022
The 2022 Tampa Bay Tour de Clay is December 10th & 11th, 2022. A self-guided tour of four pottery studios – Pottery Boys Clay Studio – Saturday: 10AM-5PM & Sunday: 11AM–4PM 30 Bogie Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. Hidden Lake Pottery Studio – Saturday: 9AM-5PM & Sunday:...
