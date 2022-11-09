Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities
Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
Massachusetts Folks are Sure to Load Up on a Popular Food Item This Thanksgiving
As I have mentioned in the past, November is one of my favorite months. Is there anything more relaxing than Massachusetts in November? Don't get me wrong, I love the foliage that October offers in Massachusetts but I also enjoy the post-foliage look of November. Do you agree or am I just one of the weird ones?
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing
Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Senator gave Veterans Day greetings to residents of Soldiers’ Home (Letters)
I want to start off by thanking every candidate who ran this past Tuesday, and every resident who got out to vote and make their voice heard. I am so grateful to all of you for placing your continued trust in me to represent you for the next two years on Beacon Hill. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you to the Massachusetts state Senate, and I am overwhelmed by all the support I have felt this week. I’m very much looking forwards to getting back to legislating when the new formal session begins in the new year, and working alongside my colleagues in federal, state, and local government to improve our communities and our commonwealth.
Powerball Quic Pic ticket worth $1M sold in Massachusetts, nine won $50,000
One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket is worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday's record jackpot.
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Massachusetts Has a Million Dollar Powerball Winner and 9 $50,000 Winners
Massachusetts has a million dollar Powerball winner and 9 $50,000 winners. If you purchased your ticket in Massachusetts and at any of these locations, CHECK YOUR TICKET. As far as the big winner, we all know, it was sold in California. This after a long delay due to security protocols. The one million dollar ticket sold in Massachusetts was sold at West Squantum Market and Liquor, located at 205 W. Squantum St. in Quincy. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
Best dive bars in western Mass. according to Yelp
Dive bars have that charm and comfort that many upscale bars could never deliver. Whether it’s the bartender that knows patrons on a first-name basis or the regulars who have claimed a specific stool at the bar, dive bars have charmed their way into people’s lives. Yelp has...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
MassDOT is installing wrong-way vehicle detection systems on these Mass. highways
Various lanes and ramps will be closed in Massachusetts from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 18, to allow the state’s Department of Transportation to test wrong-way vehicle detection systems. The testing is part of a $2.6 million pilot program focusing on the installation of the detection systems at...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
