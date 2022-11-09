ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing

Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Senator gave Veterans Day greetings to residents of Soldiers’ Home (Letters)

I want to start off by thanking every candidate who ran this past Tuesday, and every resident who got out to vote and make their voice heard. I am so grateful to all of you for placing your continued trust in me to represent you for the next two years on Beacon Hill. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you to the Massachusetts state Senate, and I am overwhelmed by all the support I have felt this week. I’m very much looking forwards to getting back to legislating when the new formal session begins in the new year, and working alongside my colleagues in federal, state, and local government to improve our communities and our commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Has a Million Dollar Powerball Winner and 9 $50,000 Winners

Massachusetts has a million dollar Powerball winner and 9 $50,000 winners. If you purchased your ticket in Massachusetts and at any of these locations, CHECK YOUR TICKET. As far as the big winner, we all know, it was sold in California. This after a long delay due to security protocols. The one million dollar ticket sold in Massachusetts was sold at West Squantum Market and Liquor, located at 205 W. Squantum St. in Quincy. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy