Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black." "Selena Gomez:...
Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'
Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
Selena Gomez named the transplanted kidney she received in 2017 after comic actor Fred Armisen: 'I’m secretly hoping he finds that out'
Selena Gomez has a name for the transplanted kidney she received five years ago. The 30-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she called the donated organ 'Fred.'. 'I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia,' the Only Murders in the Building star explained. 'I’ve...
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Selena Gomez speaks out about her reunion with Hailey Bieber for the first time
Selena Gomez has publicly spoken out for the first time about her viral photo with Hailey Bieber and denied allegations of their rumoured feud.The 30-year-old actor addressed her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife during a recent interview withVulture. Her comments come after the two women made headlines last month when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. When asked about what the “story” behind her reunion with Bieber was, Gomez told the publication that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model.“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said....
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Mariah Carey reveals she 'owns all' of her master recordings while teasing miniseries based on her 2020 memoir
Unlike pop star Taylor Swift, five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey actually owns all of her master recordings, including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. The 53-year-old R&B diva made the revelation while discussing what actress could portray her in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
epicstream.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Sends Gisele Bundchen Supportive Text Messages After Her Divorce From Tom Brady? Titanic Star Allegedly Determined to Give Their Relationship Another Try
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen dated between 2000 and 2005. During a previous interview, the Brazilian model called DiCaprio, a wonderful person. Bundchen also said that she and her ex-boyfriend grew up together in a lot of ways because they were very young when they first started dating. Table of...
Christina Hall Shares Message About ‘Emotional Week’ After Death in Best Friend’s Family
HGTV star Christina Hall told fans she had an “emotional week” after a death in her best friend Cassie’s family.
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Say There’s ‘Some Truth’ to Vinny Guadagnino’s Angelina Appreciation Post
An old 'Jersey Shore' clip has some fans convinced Vinny meant what he said in his appreciation post about Angelina.
realitytitbit.com
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role
Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon
Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
Comments / 0