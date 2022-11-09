Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
More trouble in Shale City: U.S. oil gains slow, costs rise
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rising costs and shortages of labor and materials have plagued U.S. shale oil production all year, and in the waning days of 2022, more energy executives are saying those may even worsen in 2023.
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
The amount of gas going to LNG exports terminals declined a bit from prior-week levels, though total exports remained unchanged.
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall - EIA
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose as domestic oil production gained, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Nissan’s quarterly profit falls amid computer chip crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers. Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago.
NASDAQ
Bumble forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Online dating firm Bumble Inc BMBL.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates as it grapples with a strong U.S. dollar, stiff competition and the effect of inflation on consumer spending. The company expects current-quarter revenue between $232 million and $237 million, compared to Wall...
Crude Oil Slumps on Significant US Supply Build
US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.
Coty beats quarterly revenue estimates as beauty demand sits pretty
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as higher prices and sturdy demand for its fragrances and cosmetics helped soften the hit from a strong U.S. dollar and the company's exit from Russia.
PV Tech
Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business. For a sixth consecutive quarter, the company achieved record sales and volumes shipped with its DG business in the EU market, primarily in France and the Netherlands.
October inflation breakdown: Where are Americans seeing prices rise the fastest?
Inflation continued to hover near a 40-year high last month, squeezing Americans in the form of higher prices for basic necessities like groceries, rent and electricity.
Iveco Group raises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3
MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
The U.S. Energy Department sees wholesale natural gas prices at about twice the level they were last year.
NASDAQ
Rivian misses quarterly revenue estimates
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as supply chain snarls continue to limit the company's ability to produce electric vehicles that are in high demand. Supply chain disruptions have pressured Rivian, forcing the company earlier this year to cut...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while...
UK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell about 8% in the third quarter, hurt by fewer people ordering in and a lack of big-ticket sport event such as the Men's Euro football tournament.
Comments / 0