ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth

Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
The Hill

Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar

The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
The Associated Press

Nissan’s quarterly profit falls amid computer chip crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers. Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago.
NASDAQ

Bumble forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Online dating firm Bumble Inc BMBL.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates as it grapples with a strong U.S. dollar, stiff competition and the effect of inflation on consumer spending. The company expects current-quarter revenue between $232 million and $237 million, compared to Wall...
FXDailyReport.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Significant US Supply Build

US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PV Tech

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business. For a sixth consecutive quarter, the company achieved record sales and volumes shipped with its DG business in the EU market, primarily in France and the Netherlands.
Reuters

Iveco Group raises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
NASDAQ

Rivian misses quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as supply chain snarls continue to limit the company's ability to produce electric vehicles that are in high demand. Supply chain disruptions have pressured Rivian, forcing the company earlier this year to cut...
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while...
Reuters

UK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell about 8% in the third quarter, hurt by fewer people ordering in and a lack of big-ticket sport event such as the Men's Euro football tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy