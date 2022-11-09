US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.

