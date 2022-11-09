Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
Slovenian presidential candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is leading her opponent in pre-election polling, putting her in position to become the country's first female president.
