ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson

Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy