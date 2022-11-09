Read full article on original website
Revealed: the world's most accessible cities, according to disabled travellers
When it comes to judging how accessible a city is for disabled travellers, there’s nothing more important than the experiences of those travellers themselves. For all the step-free access, braille navigation and disabled help-points a city might have in theory, it’s knowing how all that stuff works in practice that is most helpful.
“Pullman: Conscious Revitalization of the Overlooked”
Pullman has long been recognized for its history as one of the country’s first industrial company towns, and a nexus for the burgeoning U.S. labor rights movement at the turn of the 20th century. Yet while South Pullman receives investments for architectural preservation and revitalization, North Pullman—though built around the same time as its southern counterpart—features neglected buildings in need of restoration. In this new exhibit at the Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago-based architect Armel Sagbohan maps both sides of the neighborhood using photos and sketches to propose a plan to address that divide, envisioning a new future for North Pullman that considers the unique needs of the neighborhood and its residents.
This spectacular new night train will take you from Prague to Germany and Switzerland
Europe’s train revival is one of the most exciting shake-ups to travel on the continent in decades. From new mega-cheap high-speed routes to an increasingly huge night train network, Europe is showing that trains are an affordable, convenient and environmentally-friendly alternative to air travel. And now another rail company...
These are the world’s most sustainable travel destinations right now
Sustainability isn’t just about the environment. Sure, being good to the planet is crucial to ensuring a sustainable future, but so is having a healthy society and political system. Deciding what’s sustainable and what isn’t can, therefore, be very complicated, multifaceted stuff. All of which is why...
Croatia Airlines offers more flights to Dalmatia in 2023
Announcing plans for its summer schedule, Croatia Airlines has put the focus firmly on Dalmatia with its new routes for 2023. Without dropping any of its current 22 international destinations and 47 routes, the national carrier will be flying from Oslo and Skopje to Split, from Prague to Dubrovnik and from Munich to Brač. This small, underused airport near Bol has long had a service from Zagreb but a runway extension should now allow it to open up more to airports beyond.
The popular UK destination travellers are being told not to visit in 2023
Next year seems far away right now, but let’s be real, we’re going to blink and Christmas will be over, and we’ll be right there. And the best way to soothe those new year blues? A staycation, baby. But according to new research, there’s one place you might have to leave off your list.
This 110-year-old Melbourne icon is getting a facelift
As far as Melbourne landmarks go, they don't get much more iconic than Luna Park and its unmissable open-mouth face at the entrance – which, in news to us, even has a name: Mr Moon. In a true feat of endurance, Luna Park turns 110 this year, and to celebrate the huge milestone, Mr Moon is undergoing a restoration for the first time since 1999.
‘Closed’ village on Lebanese-Israeli boundary welcomes visitors after 22 years
Israeli tourists stroll around the quiet village of Ghajar, buying ice-cream and fresh juice from enterprising new street vendors. Public statues of Imam Ali, who is revered in Shia Islam, as well as Lebanese farmers on the other side of the valley, are photographed with curiosity. Ghajar is perhaps one...
The best Airbnbs in Montreal
Looking for nightlife, culture, and nature all in one? Visit Montreal and stay in one of these incredible Airbnbs. Known as the party capital of Canada, Montreal is filled to the brim with good vibes and sweet memories. From the pumping LGBTQ+ clubs in The Village to trips down history’s lane at hidden speakeasies in Old Montreal, there’s so much to appreciate here. Aside from its vibrant nightlife, Montreal is rich in its French heritage and offers visitors many cultural experiences to explore including the notorious Underground City. Need a place to crash after all the excitement? Check out the best Airbnbs in Montreal – all you need to do is choose your favourite.
