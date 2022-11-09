Read full article on original website
Twitter Blue Set Eli Lilly’s Stock Price Plunging This Week
One of the most noticeable changes that Elon Musk has implemented as the owner of Twitter was a revamped version of account verification, available to everyone regardless of celebrity status. That was the idea, at least — a high-profile change that would usher in a new era of Twitter monetization.
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
