How Americans Really Feel About Changing The Clocks

A new survey reveals how Americans really feel about the time change. It finds that three in five respondents don’t really mind daylight saving time, but changing the clocks twice a year? They’re not fans of it at all and think the practice of moving clocks an hour forward and backward every fall and spring should actually be abolished.

The survey of 2-thousand adults, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pacific Coast, also finds:

40% of respondents would prefer a year-round form of daylight saving time, where the sun rises and sets later in the day.

It takes an average of 66 hours or more than two and a half days for people to adjust to a new routine after the clocks change.

Compared to men, women like the clock change less (56% versus 43%), maybe in part because they report that it takes them an extra three hours to adjust.

Age seems to make a difference, too, as baby boomers (those between the ages of 56 and 78) are almost twice as likely as Gen Xers (ages 42 to 55) and 11 times more likely than millennials (ages 26 to 41) ) to have a negative view of daylight saving time.

If offered a choice between being given the “perfect sleeping arrangements” and the power to make daylight saving time permanent, nearly half (45%) of respondents would choose the perfect sleeping arrangements.

Source: SWNS Digital

Photo: Getty Images