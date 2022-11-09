Read full article on original website
Is Dogeliens the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 for Multifold Returns alongside Polygon and Litecoin
Being a smart investor, you should consider some important factors to find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Experts suggest checking the market cap, the current supply of tokens, total coins available for minting, use cases, and future roadmap. All these factors will lead you to the best cryptocurrency available on the market. If you want a long-term investment, you can buy a new token during the presale phase. According to many crypto analysts, it is predicted that Dogeliens (DOGET) may become the most famous meme coin and provide multi-fold returns. Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Tokens are also gearing up for a bull run. Continue reading to find out which token is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.
With COP27 Underway, Projects Like IMPT Show Why Decentralized Tech Matters
There’s no more pressing issue now than that of climate change. World leaders are congregating at the COP27 summit to discuss the issue, which has become increasingly devastating these past few years. Time is running out and climate change has become an all-hands-on-deck matter, decentralized tech include. For a...
Solana Falls Out Of The Top 10 Crypto, Why There Is More Pain To Come
Solana (SOL) has been one of the tokens hit by the FTX decline in the last few days. Given FTX’s exposure to the token and the fact that they hold a sizable position, it has suffered a massive decline in tandem with the FTT token. The token has already lost more than 50% of its value since the weekend. However, the bloodbath may not be over for SOL holders as some developments come to light.
MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months – No More Blessings To Come?
The MANA cryptocurrency used in Decentraland has clearly seen better days. From its 2017 high of $5.85, MANA has dropped 80% in value in the last 12 months, as shown by the most recent available data. Presently, a share of MANA can be purchased for as little as $0.4773. Investor...
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value. The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market....
Amid FTX Rumors Tether’s USDT Peg Of $1 Wobbles – What’s Going On?
The crypto market still seems to be in the grasps of FTX and Alameda. Currently, rumors are circulating that Tether’s stablecoin USDT might be more affected by the downfall of FTX than it would like to admit. Moreover, there currently seems to be an attack on USDT as a...
Bitcoin Bear Markets Compared: How Much Longer Till The Bottom? | BTCUSD November 9, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily crypto technical analysis videos, we are examining past Bitcoin bear markets to see how much further we could have before a bottom is in. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 9, 2022. Bitcoin price continues to set new low after low now that...
Polygon (MATIC) Looks Good Above $0.75 Despite Market Turmoil; Here Is Why?
MATIC’s price loses its $1 support as the price trades to a region of $0.8. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades slightly...
ETC Price And Social Dominance Figures Down In Last 7 Days – What’s Next?
Similarly to Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETC (Ethereum Classic) has been severely impacted by the FTX liquidity crisis. CoinGecko data show that the historical performance of the coin on the daily, weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames is not promising for the ETH fork. The most noticeable depreciation among these...
Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might even test the $1,000 support zone in the near term. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,320 and $1,250 levels. The price is now trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin price recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC failed to clear the $18,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
