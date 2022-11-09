Read full article on original website
TourismX Token (TRMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TourismX Token (TRMX) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. TourismX is a new revolutionary financial tool to create...
Is Dogeliens the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 for Multifold Returns alongside Polygon and Litecoin
Being a smart investor, you should consider some important factors to find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Experts suggest checking the market cap, the current supply of tokens, total coins available for minting, use cases, and future roadmap. All these factors will lead you to the best cryptocurrency available on the market. If you want a long-term investment, you can buy a new token during the presale phase. According to many crypto analysts, it is predicted that Dogeliens (DOGET) may become the most famous meme coin and provide multi-fold returns. Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Tokens are also gearing up for a bull run. Continue reading to find out which token is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.
With COP27 Underway, Projects Like IMPT Show Why Decentralized Tech Matters
There’s no more pressing issue now than that of climate change. World leaders are congregating at the COP27 summit to discuss the issue, which has become increasingly devastating these past few years. Time is running out and climate change has become an all-hands-on-deck matter, decentralized tech include. For a...
Crypto Latest News: What’s The Best Crypto Token To Purchase In A Bear Market – Polkadot, Algorand, Big Eyes?
The bear market is usually considered a treacherous time for every crypto trade because of unpredictable events. During a bear market, the prices of cryptocurrency tokens are bound to dip massively. Often, this leads to huge losses for crypto traders. That’s why many traders prefer to avoid it completely. However, the truth is that the bear market can also present unique opportunities to purchase reliable projects at a low price.
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value. The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market....
No more unreasonable cleaning chores or hidden fees for guests, Airbnb announces
Airbnb is preparing to tackle two common annoyances reported by renters: strenuous cleaning chores and hidden fees.
ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test Today
Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000. 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, launches a two-week beta test named Frontier Test today, where players can experience various aspects of the game for free. The Test takes place from November 10th to November 23rd, and players can still signup for the Test throughout the two-week period.
