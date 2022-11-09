Read full article on original website
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia
RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
New York woman convicted of trafficking fentanyl faces up to 20 years in prison
PORTLAND, Maine — A New York woman convicted Thursday of fentanyl trafficking faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. Jenny Santana-Vasquez, 36, was convicted by a federal jury following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Portland, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release.
Wildlife Hoarding Busted In New York! Hundreds of Birds In One Home!
When you think of the term 'hoarding' what comes to mind? I immediately picture episodes of that television show Hoarders on A&E TV, Homes filled with random items collected over years and years. For whatever reason the homeowner doesn't want to throw anything away and it gets overwhelming. There is...
Criminally negligent homicide 1 of 276 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 67.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Albany Police Warning! What Should You Do If You Get This Call?
It seems that at least a few times a day a number pops up on your phone that you don't recognize and it's usually a scam call. Sometimes our smartphones aren't smart enough to filter them or the scammers are getting more creative. The latest phone scam targets people by disguising themselves as the local police.
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Albany Police Look for Two Young Girls Missing After School!
A concerning alert, sent late in the evening from the Albany Police Department on Wednesday, has many on edge this morning while police search for two young girls last seen in Albany at 5 pm yesterday. Who are the girls missing in Albany, and where were they when they were...
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed
As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Multiple cases of rabies identified in residential areas in Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a rabies advisory in the city of Norwich after multiple cases of rabies have been identified within the local wildlife population. The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents that any wild animal acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas is considered dangerous and should not be interacted […]
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?
Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
