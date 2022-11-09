ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaretville, NY

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia

RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
New York police searching for missing North Country woman

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
VERMONT STATE
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed

As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
UTICA, NY
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Multiple cases of rabies identified in residential areas in Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a rabies advisory in the city of Norwich after multiple cases of rabies have been identified within the local wildlife population. The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents that any wild animal acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas is considered dangerous and should not be interacted […]
NORWICH, NY
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
NEW YORK STATE
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY
