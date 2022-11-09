‘Living in the shadows of the system’: Rise in deaths of homeless people highlight gaps in services

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Environmental Justice Matters III – A National and Local Focus: a Sierra Club Great Waters Group panel discussion
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Monday, Nov. 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th St. at Wisconsin...
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
WISN
WISN 12 News Exclusive: Eliminating illegal guns
MILWAUKEE — On any given day in the Franklin Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee, near 22nd Street and Keefe Avenue, Varnella Powell says gunfire can be heard. "As a mother, it's scary for real. They don't care if it's broad daylight they still go off," she said. Powell said she...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Series of armed robberies, Milwaukee teens charged
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teens are charged with dozens of counts stemming from a series of armed robberies in October and early November. Prosecutors say Alphonso Reavis and Cashun Drake – both 17 years old – admitted to varying levels of involvement in the robberies that took place in both Milwaukee and West Allis.
Judge: Northridge Mall demolition can go forward
The owners of Milwaukee's abandoned Northridge Mall have one week to submit a demolition plan, a judge ruled on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Fathers, Grandfathers, Future Fathers and Father Figures will join Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Saturday, November 12, 2022...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
Meet the MKE area company that makes anti-reckless driving equipment
While it might be easy to focus on solutions in the public-sector and with politicians, local private companies like TAPCO are leading the way in using technology to improve behavior on the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man meets women on dating apps, victimizes them, Racine police say
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need your help to locate a man they say meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss. The Racine Police Department identified this man in a news release as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is described as being about 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
New Milwaukee County Sheriff details reckless driving plan
She calls it a high visibility approach that uses evidence and data to place deputies in the right spots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
Comments / 0