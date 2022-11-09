Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Oakdale authorities investigating hit-and-run on Hwy 10
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Oakdale are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a hit-and-run on Hwy 10. The Oakdale Police Department says resident Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Hwy 10 around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all parish residents. The burn ban was issued on Oct. 5 due to dry conditions, similar to other parishes in our area. Currently, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu, and Vernon Parish governments have officially lifted...
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake men charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested three Westlake men in connection to an Oct. 11 disturbance at a Houston River Road convenience store. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said during the initial investigation detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, who told deputies they observed a parked car at the store who they believed had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun.
Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash
The crash took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, according to State Police.
KPLC TV
Men accused of assaulting teens who shot at them with Orbeez gun
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Westlake men are accused of assaulting four teens whom they believed had shot at them with an Orbeez gun, authorities said. The incident happened last month, said Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. One of the teens - a 17-year-old -...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer causes congestion on I-10 East near Roanoke
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The left lane on I-10 East just past LA 395, between Roanoke and Jennings, is blocked by a disabled tractor-trailer. DOTD said congestion has reached 3 miles. For more information: Call 511, or visit www.511la.org.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning. The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city. The man, who was shot multiple times,...
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park
A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jury deciding on strategy after ‘in lieu of’ tax for jail, health unit fails
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish police jurors are deciding what they will do after an “in lieu of” tax proposal failed Tuesday. Instead of putting a renewal of the jail and courthouse maintenance and health unit taxes on the ballot, they changed the proposal to consolidate the taxes and allow revenues to be used for other purposes too.
Lake Charles American Press
Miss. man accused of video voyeurism at Sulphur job site
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Brookhaven, Miss., on Nov. 3 after an investigation revealed he was recording an individual who was using a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur. When detectives spoke with Lee he confirmed the allegations, said spokesperson Kayla...
KPLC TV
TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format. The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each. Seventeen local teams made the playoffs. Local pairings. Division I (Non-Select) Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa:...
KPLC TV
New faces coming to SWLA school boards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KPLC TV
Pack the Tent brings in a year of meals for those in need in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to Southwest Louisiana, hundreds of people will be fed hot meals for another year. The annual Pack The Tent event was held today, and our crews were at Abraham’s Tent collecting donations that will be used to feed those in need. From 6...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
Comments / 0