Paola, KS

republic-online.com

Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building

Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Wanda Jo Dees Nevius

Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Evan Crosby

5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Granny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food Pantry

LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry. The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Fire damages former Hickman Mills elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused some damage at a former Hickman Mills elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kanas City Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department and crews with the Raytown Fire District responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the now closed Symington Elementary School located off Ruskin […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

