republic-online.com
Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building
Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
KMBC.com
Army spouse starts food pantry at Ft. Leavenworth as military families face food insecurity
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Military families sacrifice so much to serve our country, but many face an added challenge: food insecurity. KMBC 9 spoke with a woman in Leavenworth who’s working to change that and getting national recognition. Boxes of food donations are how Monica Bassett serves her community,...
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
Veterans Day in Kansas City: Deals, freebies, events honoring those who served
This Veterans Day, many businesses offer special deals for active and former military members. There are also several events in the Kansas City area.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
republic-online.com
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living
Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
Gardner Edgerton approves transgender pronoun, restroom policy
The Gardner Edgerton school board adopted a new policy requiring students to use restrooms that correspond to their sex at birth.
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving Evening
Kansas City, Mo. - A Kansas City tradition dating back more than 90 years will continue this Thanksgiving evening with the flick of a switch that will light up the 15-block Country Club Plaza in holiday lights.
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
republic-online.com
Granny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food Pantry
LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry. The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Fire damages former Hickman Mills elementary school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused some damage at a former Hickman Mills elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kanas City Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department and crews with the Raytown Fire District responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the now closed Symington Elementary School located off Ruskin […]
One Tank Trips: Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream
Whether you need a good gift idea for the holidays or you're looking for some tasty popcorn and ice cream, Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream has something for everyone.
