Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
BBC
Chihuahua found dumped in carrier next to bins
A new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket. The RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October. The dog - who...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Death crash driver was on wrong side of road for unknown reason
Investigators do not know why a minibus driven by an Italian tourist went on to the wrong side of a road before a fatal crash in Moray, a court has heard. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler dies following farm incident
A two-year-old boy has died after an incident at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney in County Antrim. It is understood the toddler was hit by a tractor. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Car crashes into couple's house for fourth time
A couple say they had a lucky escape after a car crashed into their house for the fourth time since 2008. Graham Hunter, 72, whose house is on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn, Ceredigion, said it was fortunate he and his wife were out at the time.
BBC
Abdirahim Mohamed: Four jailed for murder of man lured to stab death
Four men have been jailed for life for the murder of an 18-year-old lured to a fake drug deal and stabbed. Leicester Crown Court heard Abdirahim Mohamed died after being attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, last September in a "drug-related feud". Rizwan Gul and Mohammed Hansrod were told to serve...
Comments / 0