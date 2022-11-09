Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
wbrc.com
Rain doesn’t dampen patriotic spirit at Tuscaloosa Veterans Day program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Veterans Day ceremonies went off without a hitch on Friday despite the rain. The program is typically held outside at Veterans Park, but organizers moved it just down the road under a pavilion. It didn’t disappoint the big, standing room only crowd at Snow Hinton Park.
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Steve West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Bronze Star recipient Dr. Steve West, who now makes his home in Pelham, Alabama. Dr. West is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, who served as chaplain in the early years of the War in Iraq. Dr. West also served as chaplain to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was during that time serving in the Pentagon that he, himself, got tested for PTSD and found out he indeed had post-traumatic stress disorder. He realized his years of serving as an EMT and as a counselor for our troops and hearing their horrors, that he carried their traumas inside emotionally. He’s now written a book called The Bronze Scar to help others understand the signs of PTSD and to help loved ones of those suffering from it.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
wbrc.com
UA group cleans grave of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students and staff honored the memories of some West Alabama veterans who have been at rest for decades. More than a dozen folks spent their Thursday morning cleaning a cemetery where veterans are buried. Members of Crimson Legion, which used to be called the Campus Veterans Association, invited guests to a veteran’s gravesite cleaning event. They treated the headstones of veterans with a chemical cleaner at Chambers Cemetery in Holt.
wbrc.com
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
wbrc.com
Mentorship program at Oliver Elementary keeping students out of trouble
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every other Wednesday at Oliver Elementary School is a special day for nearly 25 students. The Better Choices for Success program was started last year. Students meet either one-on-one or in small groups with mentors to talk about weekly topics, such as peer pressure, making good friends and bullying. The students selected to be in the program have previously been in trouble for behavior.
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Bham Now
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
12 great places for holiday shopping in Birmingham
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Malls, big box stores and online shops have already started their push for Black Friday, making the traditional post-Thanksgiving craziness all but moot. Gift-givers in Alabama have many options as they check off their lists for friends and family, but here’s one you...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
Bham Now
Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]
Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Frigid temperatures this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sky will remain cloudy through the overnight hours with only a few showers. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. We will see a good chance for rain before noon on Saturday. There will be spotty showers ending by the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling quickly through the day. During the afternoon, expect temperatures in the mid 40s.
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
wbrc.com
A talk with Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pettway
Why millions of Americans have stopped buying their glasses at the optometristGlassesUSA.com |. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. We Couldn't Wait. Early Black Friday Deals have Arrived!Lume Deodorant|
Comments / 0