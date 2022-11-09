BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Bronze Star recipient Dr. Steve West, who now makes his home in Pelham, Alabama. Dr. West is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, who served as chaplain in the early years of the War in Iraq. Dr. West also served as chaplain to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was during that time serving in the Pentagon that he, himself, got tested for PTSD and found out he indeed had post-traumatic stress disorder. He realized his years of serving as an EMT and as a counselor for our troops and hearing their horrors, that he carried their traumas inside emotionally. He’s now written a book called The Bronze Scar to help others understand the signs of PTSD and to help loved ones of those suffering from it.

