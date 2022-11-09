ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrc.com

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Steve West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Bronze Star recipient Dr. Steve West, who now makes his home in Pelham, Alabama. Dr. West is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, who served as chaplain in the early years of the War in Iraq. Dr. West also served as chaplain to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was during that time serving in the Pentagon that he, himself, got tested for PTSD and found out he indeed had post-traumatic stress disorder. He realized his years of serving as an EMT and as a counselor for our troops and hearing their horrors, that he carried their traumas inside emotionally. He’s now written a book called The Bronze Scar to help others understand the signs of PTSD and to help loved ones of those suffering from it.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UA group cleans grave of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students and staff honored the memories of some West Alabama veterans who have been at rest for decades. More than a dozen folks spent their Thursday morning cleaning a cemetery where veterans are buried. Members of Crimson Legion, which used to be called the Campus Veterans Association, invited guests to a veteran’s gravesite cleaning event. They treated the headstones of veterans with a chemical cleaner at Chambers Cemetery in Holt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Mentorship program at Oliver Elementary keeping students out of trouble

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every other Wednesday at Oliver Elementary School is a special day for nearly 25 students. The Better Choices for Success program was started last year. Students meet either one-on-one or in small groups with mentors to talk about weekly topics, such as peer pressure, making good friends and bullying. The students selected to be in the program have previously been in trouble for behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13

We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

12 great places for holiday shopping in Birmingham

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Malls, big box stores and online shops have already started their push for Black Friday, making the traditional post-Thanksgiving craziness all but moot. Gift-givers in Alabama have many options as they check off their lists for friends and family, but here’s one you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]

Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Frigid temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sky will remain cloudy through the overnight hours with only a few showers. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. We will see a good chance for rain before noon on Saturday. There will be spotty showers ending by the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling quickly through the day. During the afternoon, expect temperatures in the mid 40s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

A talk with Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pettway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

