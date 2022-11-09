Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: veterans honored, possible four day school week
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Public Transport is reducing its public transportation trolley service due to a driver shortage. Joplin will suspend the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service until further notice. Riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. The suspension will start on November 28. For the complete story, click here.
KYTV
Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
ksmu.org
Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County
Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office. KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield. "At the end of...
KTTS
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus falls to Topeka-Hayden in state quarterfinal
COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Topeka-Hayden tops Columbus 39-19 in the 3A state quarterfinals Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
City of Joplin details this year’s “Leaf Pick-Up” program
The City of Joplin details this year's "Leaf Pick-Up" program to help keep storm drains clean and creek pollution down.
Joplin Assistant Manager speaks about Trolley suspension
Joplin Public Transport is reducing its public transportation trolley service due to a driver shortage.
koamnewsnow.com
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
koamnewsnow.com
Quapaw wins playoff opener over Central
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Central 28-22 in the first round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown window decorating in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin leaf pick-up beginning soon
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual residential leaf pick-up program starts soon, weather permitting the city said. On November 28th, the Monday after Thanksgiving, crews begin picking up leaves in the outlying areas of Joplin, working their way inward. The City of Joplin has a leaf pick-up map. It tells residents in what order their neighborhoods fall.
fourstateshomepage.com
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police
JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage claims district title, returns to state quarterfinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Republic 28-14 in the Class 5 District 6 championship Friday night. Carthage will play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
