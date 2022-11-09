ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRTC announces study for a new pulse route in Richmond

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has announced a study of four new Pulse routes that could form the basis for a new North-South bus service . This announcement comes after the route traveling from Rockett’s Landing to Willow Lawn has shown success running from east to west.

GRTC will determine which of the four possible routes will best serve the Richmond community and ultimately “advance into the environmental clearance and design phase.”

However, the study itself may take a while, and even longer to begin operation. For example, the previous pulse route study took four years to plan and four years to build.

