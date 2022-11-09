ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting

The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Local Veterans Day Events

Catawba Festival and Parade – Nov. 12: The town of Catawba will host its 18th annual Veterans Festival and Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. The parade will be at 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music, food, vendors and a kid zone.
CATAWBA, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health to serve as Presenting Sponsor For Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year

Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Neighbors in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!

The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop. Harris...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville commissioners nix storage facility for east side of town

MOORESVILLE – At their Nov. 7 session, town commissioners rejected plans for a proposed commercial project adjacent to what is envisioned as a major east-west corridor. A request from Brown RR LLC for annexation and utility service for a development in the northeast corner of the Rocky River Road/Shearers Road intersection – just across Rocky River from a Food Lion-anchored shopping center – triggered comments about a planned east-west thoroughfare and neighboring land uses before commissioners voted to deny the requests, even though the proposed project is an allowed use.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Josh’s Farmers Market holds deep roots around town, commissioners learn

MOORESVILLE – The status and prospects for Josh’s Farmers Market will be the subject of a Mooresville Board of Adjustment session on Nov. 15, with owner Josh Graham’s appeal of citations, fines and orders to cease operations scheduled for an evidentiary based, quasi-judicial proceeding. However, during public...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cornelius fire displaces family of four

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy