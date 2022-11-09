Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting
The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
SC Christmas Show in Yorkville Marketplace Set to Inspire you for the Holidays
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in downtown York and Yorkville Marketplace is bringing out all of the lights and tinsel – preparing for its 3rd annual South Carolina Christmas show that’s happening this weekend. Owner, Kathy Holbert...
Local Veterans Day Events
Catawba Festival and Parade – Nov. 12: The town of Catawba will host its 18th annual Veterans Festival and Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. The parade will be at 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music, food, vendors and a kid zone.
Atrium Health to serve as Presenting Sponsor For Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.
U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute...
Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year
Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Neighbors in...
QC Hometown: Southern hospitality at Lincolnton’s City Lunch for 66 years
It’s the go-to breakfast and lunch spot for hundreds of people daily.
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop. Harris...
Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
Mooresville commissioners nix storage facility for east side of town
MOORESVILLE – At their Nov. 7 session, town commissioners rejected plans for a proposed commercial project adjacent to what is envisioned as a major east-west corridor. A request from Brown RR LLC for annexation and utility service for a development in the northeast corner of the Rocky River Road/Shearers Road intersection – just across Rocky River from a Food Lion-anchored shopping center – triggered comments about a planned east-west thoroughfare and neighboring land uses before commissioners voted to deny the requests, even though the proposed project is an allowed use.
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
With rooftops coming, a downtown Huntersville revitalization is expected to follow
Nov. 11. By TL Bernthal. North State Development officially broke ground yesterday on the Huntersville Town Center, its $60 million investment in a mixed-use project to bring businesses and homes to the downtown. The project, which spans 10 acres from Gilead Road to Greenway Drive adjacent to Discovery Place Kids,...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Josh’s Farmers Market holds deep roots around town, commissioners learn
MOORESVILLE – The status and prospects for Josh’s Farmers Market will be the subject of a Mooresville Board of Adjustment session on Nov. 15, with owner Josh Graham’s appeal of citations, fines and orders to cease operations scheduled for an evidentiary based, quasi-judicial proceeding. However, during public...
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
TRACKING NICOLE: Remnants bring Tornado Watches, heavy rain to the Carolinas
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. The remnants of Nicole continue to get closer to us Friday morning with rounds of bigger downpours coming our way. There is currently...
