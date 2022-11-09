Read full article on original website
Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building
Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
Kansas National Guard veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
Gleb Gluhovsky, a colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, arrived in 1991 in Kansas City as a teenage refugee from the Soviet Union. He has been deployed five times since 2007, including a mission in western Kansas to keep meatpacking plants open during the pandemic. (Submitted)
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN – Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
Granny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food Pantry
LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry. The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
