Miami County, KS

Related
republic-online.com

Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State

MANHATTAN – Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building

Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS

