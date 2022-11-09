Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN – Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
WIBW
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
5 horses killed in barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch
The owners of a ranch in Sugar Creek are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that killed five horses and one calf.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
TIME LAPSE: Strong front moves through Kansas City
A strong front barreled through the Kansas City area around lunch time Thursday. In the short term, the front brought rain showers.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
republic-online.com
Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building
Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
KCTV 5
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Grab a spoon and bring your sweet tooth for this week’s Going with Grace as she heads to Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream in Olathe.
KMBC.com
Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
KAKE TV
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
