ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building

Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
PAOLA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy