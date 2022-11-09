Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
Shawnee Mission West has two D1 signees on National Signing Day
Lots of players around the country signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this week including two at Shawnee Mission West.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building
Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning. The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living
Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Gardner Edgerton approves transgender pronoun, restroom policy
The Gardner Edgerton school board adopted a new policy requiring students to use restrooms that correspond to their sex at birth.
Platte County poll worker’s elephant earrings stir controversy on Election Day
A Missouri poll worker wore her elephant earrings to work at a Platte County polling site and a local lawmaker called her out.
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Kansas House results in Blue Valley area — See results in your district
Incumbents from both parties held on to their seats in Kansas House contests in the Blue Valley area on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Johnson County Election Office has released unofficial final results later in the evening.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Veterans Day in Kansas City: Deals, freebies, events honoring those who served
This Veterans Day, many businesses offer special deals for active and former military members. There are also several events in the Kansas City area.
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
