ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Nielsen Postponed Meeting To Discuss Lifting Suspension of Backing for National Ratings

The TV industry’s most popular yardstick remains broken — at least for now. Nielsen’s long-utilized national TV ratings have yet to regain industry backing after the measurement giant asked to cancel a meeting slated to take place Monday where it was supposed to demonstrate its efforts to improve its ability to count TV viewers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
InsideHook

Twitter Blue Set Eli Lilly’s Stock Price Plunging This Week

One of the most noticeable changes that Elon Musk has implemented as the owner of Twitter was a revamped version of account verification, available to everyone regardless of celebrity status. That was the idea, at least — a high-profile change that would usher in a new era of Twitter monetization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy