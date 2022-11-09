Read full article on original website
'Tough and uncomfortable': Disney to cut jobs, freeze hiring
After an earnings miss that sent its stock plummeting, Disney is implementing a cost-cutting program.
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
Nielsen Postponed Meeting To Discuss Lifting Suspension of Backing for National Ratings
The TV industry’s most popular yardstick remains broken — at least for now. Nielsen’s long-utilized national TV ratings have yet to regain industry backing after the measurement giant asked to cancel a meeting slated to take place Monday where it was supposed to demonstrate its efforts to improve its ability to count TV viewers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Twitter Blue Set Eli Lilly’s Stock Price Plunging This Week
One of the most noticeable changes that Elon Musk has implemented as the owner of Twitter was a revamped version of account verification, available to everyone regardless of celebrity status. That was the idea, at least — a high-profile change that would usher in a new era of Twitter monetization.
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
Elon Musk has no idea what he’s doing with Twitter
"Musk had the energy and presence of a college freshman flubbing it through a class presentation."
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
