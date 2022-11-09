ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Cornelius fire displaces family of four

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash

KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop

UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Investigation into substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus continues

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On October 26, 2022, over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School. In a new update from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on November 9, 2022, authorities say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus. Bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time according to authorities.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year

CHARLOTTE, NC

