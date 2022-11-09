Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
WBTV
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV
Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
WCNC
Gastonia Police looking for men suspected of stealing yellow Dodge Charger
CONCORD, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is looking for two men who are suspected of having stolen a yellow Dodge Charger from Concord. The car was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 4 and early Nov. 5. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
WBTV
Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop
UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
WBTV
Investigation into substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus continues
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On October 26, 2022, over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School. In a new update from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on November 9, 2022, authorities say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus. Bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time according to authorities.
WBTV
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
‘Can’t have closure’: After 12 years, Kannapolis man’s death still unsolved
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz is taking a deeper look at a series of cold cases in Kannapolis dating back decades -- starting with Charles Edwards. On May 27, 2010, Charles Edwards and his wife were inside their home on Barlow Avenue in Kannapolis when three men reportedly broke in just after midnight.
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
Police asking for help identifying Statesville ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
WBTV
Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year
