Read full article on original website
Related
North West Hilariously Recreates Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Caution Tape Catsuit in New TikTok
Caution! North West has never missed an opportunity to poke fun at mom Kim Kardashian. The famous 9-year-old showcased her comedic skills by recreating the Skims CEO’s memorable caution tape catsuit by Balenciaga in a video shared via the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok on Sunday, November 6. In...
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Women's Health
Blake Lively Secretly Matched Her Met Gala Dress To the Carpet Every Year And Gigi Hadid's Mind Was Blown
Blake Lively posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of the dresses she wore for her last three Met Galas. She also confirmed that yes, she purposely matched the carpet. This confession shook multiple celebrities, including her good friend Gigi Hadid. Blake Lively posted a gallery of photos on Instagram...
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media. But not in the way fans would expect. The Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans...
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Dares To Wear Puddle Pants In New York
New York City is a lot of things – a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut – but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Kim Kardashian Was Concerned About Reaching 120 Lbs Amid Weight Loss for Met Gala: ‘Tripping Me Up’
Getting results. Kim Kardashian offered a candid look at the ups and downs of her weight loss journey for the 2022 Met Gala. “So, I am down to 118 [pounds] again. I got up to 120 [pounds] which was tripping me out,” the reality star, 42, revealed to her personal trainer during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10.
Women's Health
Carrie Underwood Wore A See-Through Outfit Ahead Of The CMA Awards And Fans Are Speechless
Carrie Underwood is putting out new music, but her fans can't stop talking about another thing she does well: her fashion choices. Ahead of her upcoming appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards, Carrie announced the music video for the single "Hate My Heart" from her latest album Denim & Rhinestones.
Women's Health
Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress
Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
Women's Health
LeAnn Rimes Posts The First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident
I'm glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, LeAnn asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story. The couple debuted some brand new looks on Instagram just in time for Halloween and it's breathtaking. We're so glad to see Eddie...
Women's Health
Exactly What to Shop From This Buzzy Amazon Brand
The Best Workout Wear from Amazon’s Cult-Favorite Athleisure Brand. “These are my favorite sweatpants of all time.”
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Women's Health
Kelsea Ballerini's Abs Are Ultra-Strong In A Cut-Out Gown In New Pics From The Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini pulled out all the stops with a super strong core in a cut-out dress at the Country Music Awards this week. The singer also showed off her toned legs in a jean mini dress during a performance on stage later that night. Kelsea is big into dance-based workouts...
Daily Beast
Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now
This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
intheknow.com
Wife’s super-detailed dinner instructions for ‘idiot’ husband go viral on Reddit: ‘You are on thin ice’
A husband shared the incredibly detailed instructions his wife left for their kids’ dinners, and Reddit has some strong opinions on the matter. Posted to the subreddit r/Funny, the post gained over 100,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments — but not everyone seems to agree about the mom’s directions.
Women's Health
What Happened With The Cuties On 'Love Is Blind'? The Story Behind Zanab And Cole's Unaired Scene
If you're all caught up on the reunion episode from Love Is Blind season 3, you’ll know that two small cuties (yep, the small clementines) stole the spotlight. And if you haven’t watched the final episodes—stop, drop, and roll to your nearest streaming device. During the reunion,...
Women's Health
Lindsay Lohan's Best Movies To Watch After 'Falling For Christmas'
Let’s talk about the It Girl in the acting world of the early 2000s: Lindsay Lohan. Starting acting in commercials at the age of three, she found herself in five insanely popular movies before she was 18 years old. She played the adorable and funny roles of twins Hallie...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian fans are beyond unconvinced she cooks her kids dinner
Kim Kardashian has left fans unconvinced after claiming she uses an air fryer to cook vegan chicken nuggets for her four kids for dinner. Followers believe the successful business mogul would likely have help from a professional chef at home due to her busy career. In May, the 40-year-old partnered...
Women's Health
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman
An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman. It all went down during the Disney+ series’ Halloween night after Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas listened to judges Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough's commentary on their Argentine tango.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Comments / 0