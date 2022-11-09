ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds

Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Vogue

Kylie Jenner Dares To Wear Puddle Pants In New York

New York City is a lot of things – a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut – but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Women's Health

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress

Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
Women's Health

LeAnn Rimes Posts The First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

I'm glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, LeAnn asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story. The couple debuted some brand new looks on Instagram just in time for Halloween and it's breathtaking. We're so glad to see Eddie...
Daily Beast

Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now

This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
Women's Health

Lindsay Lohan's Best Movies To Watch After 'Falling For Christmas'

Let’s talk about the It Girl in the acting world of the early 2000s: Lindsay Lohan. Starting acting in commercials at the age of three, she found herself in five insanely popular movies before she was 18 years old. She played the adorable and funny roles of twins Hallie...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian fans are beyond unconvinced she cooks her kids dinner

Kim Kardashian has left fans unconvinced after claiming she uses an air fryer to cook vegan chicken nuggets for her four kids for dinner. Followers believe the successful business mogul would likely have help from a professional chef at home due to her busy career. In May, the 40-year-old partnered...
Women's Health

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman

An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman. It all went down during the Disney+ series’ Halloween night after Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas listened to judges Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough's commentary on their Argentine tango.

