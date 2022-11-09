ZIP by ZIP: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Kansas

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa is 50 acres with jogging/walking trails, a pond, a nine-hole disc golf course and the Legler Barn Museum. The barn houses Lenexa’s History Museum and Archive.

The park is located near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. Over the next couple of years, the park will see some major upgrades, including a planned lazy river at the aquatic center.

