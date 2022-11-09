ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

ZIP by ZIP: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Kansas

By Rich Sugg
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa is 50 acres with jogging/walking trails, a pond, a nine-hole disc golf course and the Legler Barn Museum. The barn houses Lenexa’s History Museum and Archive.

The park is located near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. Over the next couple of years, the park will see some major upgrades, including a planned lazy river at the aquatic center.

This is part of our ongoing series called ZIP by ZIP where we take you on an aerial tour of one interesting attraction, one ZIP code at a time. If you have a suggestion for something you’d like us to fly over, email series editor Todd Feeback at tfeeback@mcclatchy.com .

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

