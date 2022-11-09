ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax police investigating reported abduction of Walmart employee at gunpoint

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Fairfax police say they are investigating the reported armed abduction of a Walmart employee Tuesday night, and the theft of his car.

The employee, who suffered minor injuries to his face after being struck by a gun, said he was later released by the suspect.

Police also later found the silver Dodge Durango driven by the suspect. It had broken taillights and a broken rear window on the passenger side.

But they still are searching for the victim’s car, a gray 2003 Infiniti two-door that a second suspect stole.

Fairfax police gave the account in a news release that said officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 4000 Red Bank Road about 10 p.m. for a possible abduction.

They were told an armed suspect dressed in black and wearing a ski mask approached two employees.

One employee fled the scene and drove away in his car.

The second employee was forced into the suspect’s Dodge Durango.

That’s when the second suspect got into the abducted employee’s Infiniti and both vehicles exited the parking lot.

Cincinnati police found the abducted employee near West Fork Road and Colerain Avenue.

He said he had been forced out of the Dodge Durango in the 2400 block of Mustang Drive.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fairfax police investigating reported abduction of Walmart employee at gunpoint

