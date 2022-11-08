Deacon Charles Freeman, age 96, of Hallsboro who passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022 in Lake Waccamaw. Funeral services will be held on Sunday November 13,2022 11am at the Praise Tabernacle SDA Church at 3710 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville. Burial will follow in the Cutler Cemetery in Lake Waccamaw. Visitation will be Saturday November 12,2022 at Divine's Memorial Chapel in Whiteville from 5pm to 7pm. Deacon Freeman leaves to cherish his memory: his sister, Jackie Freeman Campbell (Isreal) of Lake Waccamaw; Brothers, Ernest Freeman (Margie) of Delaware; Roy James Freeman (Daisye) and George F. Freeman (Lisa) both of Hallsboro and a host of other relatives and friends. Divine Funeral Service of Whiteville in charge of the service.

HALLSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO