columbuscountynews.com
Mary Fern (Bullard) Burnette
June 29, 1939 ~ November 11, 2022 (age 83) Mary Fern Bullard Burnette, age 83 of the Corinth Community in Chadbourn, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Angel House in Whiteville, NC. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m....
Marie (Musselwhite) Massengill
December 27, 1928 ~ November 9, 2022 (age 93) Marie Musselwhite Massengill, age 93, passed peacefully on November 9, 2022, at her daughter Sue (Jim) Oldenburg’s home in Denver, NC. Marie was born in Elizabethtown, NC on December 27, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theron Massengill; her three sons, Harold, Rudolph and Sidney Wilson; daughters Diane Wilson, Earline Wilson Sanderson, and son-in-law James Earl Sanderson. Marie is survived by her daughter Sue Wilson Oldenburg (Jim), daughters-in-law Constance Wilson (Harold) and Carolyn Wilson Stout (Rudolph). Marie is further survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Charles Freeman
Deacon Charles Freeman, age 96, of Hallsboro who passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022 in Lake Waccamaw. Funeral services will be held on Sunday November 13,2022 11am at the Praise Tabernacle SDA Church at 3710 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville. Burial will follow in the Cutler Cemetery in Lake Waccamaw. Visitation will be Saturday November 12,2022 at Divine's Memorial Chapel in Whiteville from 5pm to 7pm. Deacon Freeman leaves to cherish his memory: his sister, Jackie Freeman Campbell (Isreal) of Lake Waccamaw; Brothers, Ernest Freeman (Margie) of Delaware; Roy James Freeman (Daisye) and George F. Freeman (Lisa) both of Hallsboro and a host of other relatives and friends. Divine Funeral Service of Whiteville in charge of the service.
Estalene Britt Hedgepeth
Stalene Britt Hedgepeth, age 81 of Chadbourn, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Estalene was born on October 22, 1941, in Lumberton, to the late Weldon and Mattie Jane Turbeville Britt. She was also preceded in death by her daughterS, Tonette H. Cox, and Gayla H. Jens, and her siblings, Grace Parker, and Shelby Jean Britt.
Christine Elizabeth Almada
April 10, 1960 ~ November 9, 2022 (age 62) Christine Elizabeth Almada, 62, of Whiteville passed on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. She was born April 10, 1960, the daughter of Joan Davis Littler and the late Raymond Littler. She worked as an LPN for many...
The Good News for Nov. 12
As the holiday season approaches, many churches, fire departments, businesses, and organizations are holding turkey shoots and Christmas celebrations. Be sure to send all your Santa-errific events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. When you visit the website, sign up for the CCN newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox every morning.
CBA Needs Toys for Columbus
The Columbus Baptist Association is seeking help from the community to provide toys for more than 550 children at the organization’s annual Christmas Toy Store event. Reverend Dave Heller took to Facebook and Instagram to encourage businesses, civic groups, churches, and school groups to help donate and collect the items.
Bones Found in Abandoned Home
A runaway dog made a gruesome discovery in Fair Bluff Wednesday. Fair Bluff Police Chief Chris Chafin said a woman was walking her dog on Steel Street when the dog slipped its leash and ran away. The dog entered an abandoned home, Chafin said, and when the woman went inside to catch the errant animal, she found skeletal remains.
