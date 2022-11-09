Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Nokia Launches Core Software-as-a-Service for 5G
Nokia launched its pioneering Core SaaS for 5G to provide communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises the option of running the heart of their network through a highly flexible, fully automated, scalable software model that enables greater business agility and faster timeto value for delivering and monetizing network services. Nokia...
thefastmode.com
The Key Tool Every Telco Organization Needs Featured
During the first year of the pandemic, network traffic increased by 500% compared to 2019, leaving telco providers scrambling to proactively monitor traffic flows to improve network capacity virtually overnight. These shifts in how people were using their network included:. Upward trends in collaboration tool usage and VPN usage;. A...
thefastmode.com
VMware Unveils Sovereign Clouds with New Sovereign-Ready Solutions
VMware launched its suite of sovereign-ready solutions including VMware Tanzu, VMware Aria Operations Compliance as well as new open ecosystem solutions. It also announced that the number of VMware Sovereign Cloud providers has more than doubled to 25 partners globally. Together the new Sovereign SaaS innovations will enable partners to...
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Extends its Strategic Investment in Teridion Technologies
Deutsche Telekom has extended its strategic investment in Teridion Technologies, Ltd. with an equity investment of $25M, further strengthening its partnership with the Israel-based, multi-cloud wide area network (WAN) connectivity solutions provider. Teridion is an Israeli software company founded in 2013 and has 50 employees. The company is headquartered in...
thefastmode.com
VIAVI, VMware Unveil Testbed as a Service for RAN Intelligent Controller Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with VMware to drive standardized frameworks and metrics for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) testing. This testbed as a service will enable mobile operators to introduce programmability to the RAN and help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN. The RIC is...
thefastmode.com
TIP/Telefonica Intros Blueprint for Private 5G Networks
TIP 5G Private Networks solution group paves the way to transform private network economics and introduces blueprint. Private 5G networks are on the rise but many deployments today are custom projects that are expensive to implement and maintain. The TIP 5G Private Networks solution group, chaired by Telefonica, recently completed a trial that shows how the economics of private networks can be substantially transformed through technological innovation.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, China Mobile & Tencent Cloud Prevent Network Lags with 5G time-critical Solution
Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks. The...
thefastmode.com
NOKIA Bell Labs Selects Keysight’s Sub-THz Test Bed to Verify Performance of 5G Advanced and 6G
Keysight Technologies announced that NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules. Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
thefastmode.com
HPE, VMware to Deliver Fully Integrated Hybrid Cloud Experience
For more than two decades, HPE and VMware have been at the leading-edge of driving digital transformations, working with more than 200,000 mutual customers. Today at VMware Explore 2022 Europe , the companies announced the next phase of this partnership with HPE GreenLake for VMware , bringing together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.
thefastmode.com
AT&T Mexico to Transitions its Amdocs Database & Application Workloads to Public Cloud
Amdocs announced that it will act as a cloud migration partner for AT&T Mexico as it transitions its Amdocs database and application workloads to the public cloud. Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES) will migrate from AT&T Mexico on-premise to the cloud as part of this initiative. This will allow flexibility and capacity growth, better preparing them for new initiatives from 5G and peak retail season, providing a superior customer experience.
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium, Microsoft Partner to Launch New Xbox 'Ultra Gaming' Pack
Next week the "Ultra Gaming" pack will be available for Orange Belgium customers thanks to a strategic partnership with Microsoft. This package includes the Xbox All Access offer: the next-generation Xbox Series S console with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes hundreds of high-quality games, day one releases and online multiplayer, as well as 5GB additional data for Go subscriptions. This gaming pack is also attractive for gamers who want to explore the benefits of cloud gaming thanks to Orange’s fast and reliable 5G network. With this package, Orange Belgium and Microsoft team up to deliver access to popular games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Comments / 0