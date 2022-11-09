Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Allrecipes.com
4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon strips to a lined baking sheet with a drip tray. Refrigerate bacon until crisp. In a bowl spread out cream cheese and sprinkle ranch seasoning over the cheese. Blend...
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones
These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin's Recipes: Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Melting Sweet Potatoes
NEW ORLEANS — Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding. 1 1/2 pounds shiitake or portobello mushrooms, sliced. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until the leeks are tender. Stir in the mushrooms, Creole seasoning, thyme, wine, 1 tablespoon salt and 11/2 teaspoons pepper and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
Rachael Ray lends her recipes to our favorite meal kit service
Rachael Ray is contributing one recipe each week to Home Chef, our favorite meal kit delivery service.
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
Vegan Butternut squash soup with grilled cheese croutons
This vegan butternut squash soup is one of my favorite recipes because it has two of my favorite foods: soup and grilled cheese. This soup is comforting, creamy (yet cream-less), dairy-free, and very satisfying. About this recipe. I love soup because it is warm and comforting. It is also a...
