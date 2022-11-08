Joni Mitchell has said she “took a lot of flak” over her music in the 1970s in a rare interview with Elton John. Mitchell sat down with the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker for his Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music on Saturday (12 November). “I’ve had some amazing programmes since I started about six years ago, but today is the most amazing programme yet because my guest is Joni Mitchell,” John said when introducing the show, adding: “I absolutely adore her.” During their conversation, the “All I Want” singer told John that people thought her music was “too...

42 MINUTES AGO