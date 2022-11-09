Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-11-12 07:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-11-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Kendall; Lee; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
