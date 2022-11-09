Effective: 2022-11-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Kendall; Lee; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BANDERA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO