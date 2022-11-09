Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
USCG send 83 Cuban migrants back to island
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard members sent nearly seven dozen migrants back to Cuba. The voyage happened Saturday afternoon following interdictions off Florida’s coast. A total of 83 Cubans were sent back. USCG Sector Key West was notified about the migrant vessel ahead of the departure.
WSVN-TV
21 Cuban migrants intercepted in Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More Cuban migrants sailed to South Florida. A group of 21 migrants came ashore on Smathers Beach in Key West on a rickety boat, Tuesday morning. Border Patrol agents took them all into custody. Another group was recorded making landfall at Sombrero Beach in Marathon,...
