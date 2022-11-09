ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can UCF Slow Down Tulane's 'Diverse' Offensive Weapons?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

UCF Knights defensive coordinator Travis Williams will have his work cut out for him. For the 2022 schedule, the Tulane Green Wave possess the most diverse group of offensive players that Williams and the Knights will attempt to slow down.

The Tulane Green Wave present one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the country, in fact. As many as 10 different players could be highlighted and be justifiable. That’s rare. Here’s a look at four of Tulane’s best offensive players, and why they are valuable versus UCF.

Tyjae Spears - Running Back

This is the one clear-cut stud to watch. Flat out, Spears is a dude. He comes into this contest with 745 yards on the ground, a 5.6 average, and 10 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 and 195-pound jitterbug is not fun to try and catch; he’s also powerful upon contact. Spears will barrel through a defender with his low center of gravity and keep on chugging.

RELATED: Tulane Defensive Players to Watch

If the Knights do not hold him below 100 yards on the ground, it shall not bode well for the chances to secure a victory. He’s also a weapon out of the backfield. 17 receptions for 209 yards and a score, so the Knights must be aware of Spears during each play.

Michael Pratt - Quarterback

Pratt is one of the rare true freshman quarterbacks that made an impact in 2020. He completed only 55.1% of his passes in 2020, and 57.6% in 2021, but is a much different quarterback as a junior.

142 of 213, 66.7%, 1,883 yards passing, 8.6 per attempt, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions are Pratt’s passing statistics. To say the least, Pratt is a player that can go win a game for Tulane. He has quality arm strength, can throw from the pocket or during a rollout. He’s also capable of taking off and beating a team with his legs.

Look for some plays where Pratt has the opportunity to run or pass being used throughout the contest. He will try to place UCF defenders in an unenviable position of having to choose between coming up to tackle him while also leaving their man to do so. Pratt ran 11 times for 36 yards during Tulane’s last game versus Tulsa; those numbers include sacks counting against him. Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player brought down Pratt twice during the game. That brings up the third player to watch.

Sincere Haynesworth - Center

Haynesworth could be the player most responsible for whether Tulane moves the football consistently over any other member of his offensive unit. He’s going to be making line calls for which direction the pass protection slides, helping to open holes for Spears, and needs to help to ensure that interior pressure from UCF is not a problem like it was with Tulsa. He’s experienced and is up to the task, but UCF has a shot to make headway in the middle of the Tulane front.

If the Knights push the pocket into Pratt’s face with their interior defensive line and/or find success via blitzing the A gap, there will be big problems for the Green Wave. For instance, if UCF comes up with a turnover from a strip-sack or hits Pratt after blitzing up the middle and it leads to a wounded duck being picked off by another Knights defender, either circumstance coming to fruition could be the difference in the outcome of this contest.

Keep an eye on UCF interior defensive linemen Ricky Barber , Anthony Montalvo , Lee Hunter , et al. They have a chance to make a big impact.

Tyrick James - Tight End

Picking one passing target is all but impossible. Tulane throws to seven different players on a consistent basis. James is the pick here because he’s been a consistent target the past three games. Those three games alone equate to James catching 11 passes for 144 yards, a 13.1 average, and a touchdown.

James has five touchdown receptions on the season, and he’s a good bet to be a prime target for Pratt inside the UCF 20-yard line. Play-action passes and even a fade pass are prime options. Do not be shocked if he’s given the chance at a tight end screen either.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

